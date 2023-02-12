Former president said that an interest rate of 13.75% will lead the country to depression, loss of income and unemployment

Former President of the Republic Dilma Rousseff (PT) said this Sunday (12.Feb.2023) that the country is doomed to depression, loss of income and unemployment with an interest rate of 13.75%.

He also said that, therefore, when the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) questions this indicator, he is defending the future of the government. The petista participated in an event celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the Workers’ Party in Brasília (DF).

“When President Lula questions interest rates, he is defending the future of his government. The interest rate at 13.75% [ao ano] is condemning [o país] to a depression, a moment of loss, income and employment. So, therefore, we have to understand and defend the government”, said Dilma.

The former president, who should take over the Brics bank in Shanghai (China), left without speaking to journalists.

Context

According to Lula, the current interest rate is the responsibility of the president of the Central Bank, Campos Neto, who now presides over an autonomous institution.

On Tuesday (7.Feb.2023), Lula held the head of the monetary authority accountable and asked ministers of the economic area to monitor the situation and, obliquely, said that the Senate could review Campos Neto’s permanence in office.

“He owes explanations not to me, but he owes explanations to the National Congress, which nominated him. […] This citizen, who was nominated by the Senate, has the opportunity to mature, to think and to know how he is going to take care of this country. in the time of [Henrique] Meirelles at the Central Bank, it was easy to blame the President of the Republic. Not now. Now it’s the bank’s fault Central because the president cannot change the Central Bank, it is the Senate that can change it or not“, he said.

Eletrobras & state

At the same event in Brasilia, Dilma also stated that Lula needs to be able to renationalize Eletrobras and resume investments by Petrobras, which during the last administration began to distribute almost all of its net profit as dividends to its shareholders.

Dilma also cited the need for a remodeling of the BNDES as an investment bank. In the Bolsonaro government, the development bank acted more as a project formulator than a financier.

“President Lula needs, for example, and he is fighting for this, he needs to be able to make Eletrobras go back to being the company of Brazilians. President Lula needs to resume investments that have been paralyzed. Must have Minha Casa Minha Vida. It needs to have investments from Petrobras. The BNDES needs to be remodeled in the sense of being an investment bank”, declared Dilma.

Lula has already said that the privatization process of Eletrobras he was “almost a bandit”. According to him, the sale of the company by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was “erratic” it’s from “injury to the homeland”. He also defended that the federal government’s participation contract in the actions of the Eletrobras be reviewed by the Justice, so that there are more representatives of the Union in the Board of Directors of the company.