the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) did not return 6 of the 144 assets that he incorporated into his personal collection when he was at the head of the Presidency of the Republic. Together, the objects are worth R$ 4,873. The data are contained in a report by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors). Here’s the full (332 KB).

The items would have been received by the former president during ceremonies held in Brazil and abroad.

In 2016, the court issued a judgment questioning the location of 144 goods received by the former president while she occupied the Planalto Palace, from 2011 to 2016. Dilma was instructed to add the items to the Union’s assets.

Three years later, the administration of the Presidency reported that 6 objects were missing. The others were found.

Here are the missing items:

hammock called Hamaca de Tejido Larense; wooden platter by Muskoka; table clock with circular case in stainless steel, from the manufacturer Val Saint Lambert; table clock set on a wooden stand with pen holder; tapestry panel (measuring 162.5x110cm) showing a man playing a musical instrument, by the artist J. Fortes; fabric painting (measuring 88x68cm) depicting a black woman with a pot on her head and a child on her back, with the inscription “Povo Hereiro” on the back.

In 2020, after attempts were made to collect the objects, the TCU gave up on recovering them due to the low value. “With regard to former president Dilma Rousseff, six goods remain pending return, totaling R$ 4,873.00. Therefore, the amounts related to assets not located are subject to waiver of filing a TCE [tomada de contas especial], pursuant to art. 6 of IN-TCU 76/2016”, is included in the decision.

To the court, Dilma’s defense said that “items not located would be under the custody of the Historical Documentation Directorate of the Personal Office of the Presidency of the Republic”. The department reported having carried out a sweep at the Palácio da Alvorada and not having found the pieces.

O Power360 tried to contact the advisory of the former president, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.