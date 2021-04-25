British professional boxer Dillian White wanted to fight Francis Ngannou, Franco-Cameroonian mixed style (MMA) fighter. Sky Sports reported.

White, 33, says it doesn’t matter to him whether the fight takes place in a boxing ring or a cage. “If Ngannu wants to fight, he’s ready to fight tomorrow,” said the British heavyweight.

Ngannu is best known for his performances in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The athlete nicknamed the Predator holds the promotion heavyweight title.

Ngannu won the belt by defeating American Stipe Miocic. The African heavyweight has 16 victories and three defeats.

White is the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion. He has 28 victories, 19 of them by knockout.