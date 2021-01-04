Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to the rumors of an investigation by the IT department against him on Twitter. Dosanjh has shared a certificate given by the government on Twitter, thanking him for paying tax. Diljit Dosanjh has been the target of a section in social media after supporting the farmers movement for more than a month and a heated debate with actress Kangana Ranaut. Diljit Dosanjh has also criticized his critics while sharing the certificate. Diljit Dosanjh wrote, ‘The mind does not, but take it. Today the situation has become such that we have to give proof of being a citizen of India. Do not spread this much hatred. Three should not run in the air. Many times go here and there.

Apart from this, in another tweet, Diljit Dosanjh has written, ‘Here, read my platinum certificate. Recognizing your cooperation in making this country great. Those who call themselves patriots on Twitter do not automatically become patriots. Have to work for it. In this tweet, Diljit Dosanjh has also shared the platinum certificate issued by the Finance Ministry. It has been written in this certificate that the Government of India thanks you for paying income tax on their behalf for 2019-20 and filing ITR.

Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE “In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION” Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande .. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda .. 4 pic.twitter.com/bSCHcN8yzQ – DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Attacking trolls, Diljit Dosanjh said that people have no business except to spread false news. Diljit wrote tauntingly, ‘All day, lying on Twitter makes false news. The man is busy with his work and gets a chance to make stories. Don’t worry, Baba is watching everything. Let me do what I am doing. This is the work of these poor people. Let us know that Diljit Dosanjh has openly supported the farmers’ movement. In December, he reached the Singhu border in Delhi to address the farmers’ movement and also announced a grant of Rs 1 crore to the farmers.

Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao .. Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA .. Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey .. Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide .. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa 😎 pic.twitter.com/zeD6BOxbF8 – DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Let us know that the platinum certificate is given to taxpayers who have paid tax of Rs 1 crore or more in a financial year. Apart from this, on filing tax of up to 10 lakh, one gets a Bronze Certificate. Silver certificate is given for 10 to 50 lakhs and gold certificate is given on payment of tax from 50 to 1 crore. Above this, a Platinum Certificate is found, which has been shared by Diljit Dosanjh.