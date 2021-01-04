Actor Diljit Dosanjh recently announced that his Punjabi film ‘Jodi’ is all set for release in 2021. Now the news is coming that Diljit has started another big film. According to the news, Diljit Dosanjh and director Ali Abbas Zafar are going to work in a film together. This film by Ali Abbas is said to be based on the 1984 Sikh riots. In this film, Diljiz Dosanjh will be seen in a simple look.

It is being said that this is Ali Abbas Zafar’s dream project and they are preparing to make it on a large scale. According to the news, in the film being made on the riots of 84, Diljit had already made up his mind. Now because the actor is also a Punjabi, he will be able to do justice to the character.

Singer and actor Diljit, who has appeared in many Punjabi films and video videos, played the role of a policeman in Udta Punjab. After this, Diljit appeared in many more films. Along with this, Diljit’s comedy with Akshay also has a lot of brother.

In such a situation, another film is no less than a treat for the fans of the big film Diljit. Diljit won the hearts of the people with his acting, while in the tweet war with Kangana about the farmers issue, Diljit also got a lot of support from the fans. Recently, the war between Kangana and Diljit occurred when Kangana described an elderly woman present in the farmers movement as Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother. During this, Kangana’s Diljit had given a lot of class.

