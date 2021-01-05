Diljit Dosanjh’s songs, which have earned a name in Punjabi cinema as well as Bollywood, are forced to swing when Darshan is released. Diljit is an excellent singer, as well as acting is amazing. He has given many excellent Punjabi films. But do you know that only a few Bollywood films have been included in the best actors of the Hindi film industry?

‘Udta Punjab’ was the first film

Diljit Dosanjh’s first Bollywood film was ‘Udta Punjab’. Which was a crime thriller film, Diljit was seen in the role of Munde in Punjab. But his performance in the first Hindi film was so praised that not only did he get a nomination in Filmfare but he also won this award in the Best Male Debut category. After this, he was also in the supporting role in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s film Good News in 2019. In this film too, he received the Filmfare nomination in the category of Best Supporting Role. But he did not win this award.

Punjabi films have also rocked

Diljit Dosanjh has also made a lot of noise in Punjabi films. He has appeared in films like Jat and Juliet, Jat and Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardar Ji, Ambarsaria, Sardar G2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot. Neeru Bajwa’s pairing with him was the most liked. This was the matter of his acting. But his songs brought him the most fame.

The first song came in the year 2000

Diljit is an excellent singer and his songs enhance the DJ’s grace. His first song was released in the year 2000. But he got the most recognition from the 2011 Punjabi film ‘Dharti’. In which his song ‘Warrant’ was a tremendous hit. Since then, many of his albums have been released, so he has given his voice in many films as well. Today, he has achieved the success he has achieved on the strength of his hard work.

