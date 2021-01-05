Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s new comment on Twitter, stating that he would like to have her as his PR person, noting how much he was impressed with himself. Kangana on Monday accused Diljit of going on leave after going to farmers’ protests.

In response, Diljit has targeted Kangana from back with a video of an elderly woman. He wrote in Punjabi in a tweet that his faith, loyalty and love with Punjab has always been, and will remain. Kangana, don’t live with misconceptions about yourself, don’t think that you have forgotten what you have done with Punjabis. We will have an answer for you soon.

Kangana responded to this with a tweet in Hindi. He wrote, “Time will tell, friend who fought for the rights of the farmers and who against them … Hundred lies cannot hide a truth and the one you want from the heart can never hate you, what do you think you say Punjab will be against me? Haha .. Don’t dream so big your heart will break. “

Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge .. Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey .. PUNJAB NAAL C .. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge .. Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an .. Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne .. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul Gaye https://t.co/FkyJxdWQbV pic.twitter.com/zdmxYXYWH7 – DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

Diljit replied in Punjabi, “I do not understand what is your problem with the farmers. The entire Punjab is with the farmers. Nobody is even talking about you. ” She also shared a Hindustan Times report when Kangana attacked Diljit and said that she should be appointed as my PR representative, as she is not able to get me out of her mind.

Kangana in a tweet sarcastically praised Diljit’s efforts to stand with the agitating farmers. Reacting to Diljit’s tweet, Kangana wrote, “Wow brother !! Local revolutionaries are enjoying the cold abroad by sitting farmers on the road by setting fire in the country. Wow! This is called the local revolutionary…. “

Kangana and Diljit’s Twitter war started last year, referring to a tweet made by Diljit on November 27 of Kangana, in which she was the face of the Shaheen Bagh protests as Bilkis Dadi, farmers’ protests An old woman was misidentified in the performance.