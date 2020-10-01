Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is facing old memories and feelings of his childhood and life these days. In such a situation, Dilip Kumar also requested his Pakistan based loved ones and people of Peshawar to take some pictures of their house and post and tag them.

In fact, recently when the news came that the provincial government of Pakistan wanted to buy Dilip Saheb’s ancestral house and protect it, his happiness was no longer there. In such a situation, 97-year-old Dilip Kumar expressed his feelings through social media.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB – Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

After Dilip Kumar's request, all his fans are now sharing pictures of his ancestral house on social media tagging him. The current condition of the mansion is seen in the pictures that surfaced.

With this, let us tell you that on Wednesday, Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account shared his new picture, in which he is seen in his favorite pink colored clothes. Wife Saira Banu is also painted in the same color.