Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar may be away from films but remains connected to his fans through social media. Dilip Kumar has shared a photo of himself on Twitter account in which he is seen with wife Saira Banu. In the photo, Dilip Kumar is wearing a pink color shirt.

Dilip Kumar wrote in the caption – Pink, favorite shirt, God bless us. In the photo, Saira Banu is seen holding the hand of Dilip Kumar. He is also wearing a pink color dress. On this tweet, Dilip Kumar’s fans are reacting fiercely. The photo is being fiercely liked. It is known that due to ill health of Dilip Kumar, his Twitter account is managed by Saira Banu.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB – Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Earlier Dilip Kumar shared some photos of his ancestral home in Pakistan. Along with this, he also made an appeal to his Pakistani fans. He wrote while sharing the photos- Thank you for sharing this. I request everyone to take pictures of my ancestral home and send it to me. If you clicked photos, tag me.

Let us know that recently the Government of Pakistan has decided to buy and preserve the ancestral houses of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor present in Peshawar. Both Bollywood stars were also born in these houses. However, his condition is now in disastrous condition. These days houses will be preserved and made museum.