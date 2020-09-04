The two brothers Ahsan Khan and Aslam Khan died due to a corona infection. Within 20 days, both his brothers did not live in this world. Has told that this news has not been given to Dilip Kumar.

Saira does not give disturbing news

Dilip Kumar is 97 years old. His health updates keep coming on Twitter from his wife Saira. In recent interview, she has told that she keeps away from every news disturbing Dilip Kumar. He told ETimes, to be honest, Dilip Saab has not been told that Aslam Bhai and Ahsan Bhai are no more. We keep disturbing news away from them.

Did not give news of Amitabh’s corona

Saira also told that the news of Amitabh Bachchan being corona was not given to Dilip Kumar. She says she loves Amitabh Bachchan a lot. Regarding Dilip Kumar’s health, Saira said that he is quarantine but there is no change in his blood pressure. His treatment is going on.

Dilip Kumar has been quarantined since March

In March, Dilip Kumar gave an update related to his health. I told the fans on Twitter, I am completely in isolation due to corona virus. Saira has left no stone unturned to ensure that I do not have an infection.