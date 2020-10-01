Dilip Kumar is once again in the news and this time due to his pink shirt. Yes, her pink t-shirt is being talked about a lot on social media. Dilip Kumar shared this picture with a caption from a beloved, in which he is also seen with wife Saira Banu.This picture of Dilip Kumar is becoming quite viral on social media, in which he is seen in a pink shirt. Saira Banu is also seen with her and she is seen holding the hand of the actor. The funny thing is that Saira is also wearing the same pink shaded salwar suit as Dilip Kumar’s shirt. Both are seen enjoying a beautiful garden full of flowers.

Sharing this picture, Dilip Kumar wrote, ‘Pink, favorite shirt. May the grace of God be with us. ‘ This picture of Dilip Kumar is very much liked by the people and fans are praising it very much on this tweet.

Recently, Dilip Kumar was in the discussion about his mansion in Pakistan. There were reports that the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has decided to buy the ancestral homes of famous actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. The ancestral home of both these superstars is in a shambles in Peshawar and was facing danger of being demolished. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is also the home of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government here has declared both these havelis as national heritage.

Dilip Kumar’s 100-year-old ancestral home is located in Kissa Khwani Bazaar. The house is in a dilapidated condition and was declared a national heritage by the then Nawaz Sharif government in 2014. Khan said that the owners of both these historic buildings tried to break it several times to build a commercial plaza but all such efforts were stopped because the archeology department wanted to preserve them because of their historical importance.