Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar and his wife actress Saira Banu will not celebrate the anniversary on October 11 this year. Because of the Corona virus, he has lost two of his younger brothers. Dilip Kumar has shared this information with his fans by tweeting on social media.

The veteran actor, while giving a message on his Twitter account, wrote, “Message from Saira Banu Khan – October 11 has been the most important day of my life. This is the day when Dilip Sahab married me and my life’s dream It was true. This year we are not celebrating the anniversary. Everyone knows that we have lost two brothers, Ehsaan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. Many families have lost many people due to Coronavirus. In this difficult time We request you all to pray to God for each other’s safety and well-being. I hope that God will support us all. Be safe. “

Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai … 1 / n – Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

Dilip Kumar and Saira married each other on 11 October 1966. On October 11 this year, 54 years of marriage will be completed.

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other’s safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 – Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

Let me tell you that 90-year-old Ehsan Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar and Aslam Khan, 88, were both coronovirus positive, who were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment, where both died. Saira Banu told the Times of India, “Dilip sahib has not been told that Aslam Bhai and Ehsaan Bhai are no longer in this world. We keep all the disturbing news away from them.”