Bollywood Veteran actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu will not celebrate their wedding anniversary this year. Saira Banu has given information about the Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar. Recently, 97-year-old actor Dilip Kumar’s two brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan died due to Corona. Therefore, the couple has decided not to celebrate the anniversary.

11 October The most beautiful of my life

Saira Banu wrote on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle, ‘October 11 has been the most beautiful day of my life. This is the day when Dilip Sahab married me and my life’s dream came true. This year we are not celebrating the anniversary. Everyone knows that we have lost two brothers Ehsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. ‘

Pray for each other’s safety

Saira Banu further wrote, ‘Many families have lost many lives due to Corona virus. In this difficult time we request you all to pray to God for each other’s safety and betterment. I hope that God will support us all. Be safe. ‘

Dileep and Saira married 54 years ago

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were married on 11 October 1966. Saira Banu was 22 years old at the time, while Dilip Kumar was 44 years old. The story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s wedding is also very interesting. Saira Banu was attracted to Dilip Kumar when she was 12 years old.

Dilip Kumar did not know about the demise of brothers

Let us know that both Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were found to be Corona positive, after which they were admitted to the hospital where they died. Saira Banu had also told that the news of the passing of the two brothers has not been given to Dilip Kumar.