Bollywood’s legendary actor’s fans are all over the world. People of Pakistan also give him a lot of respect and respect. Pictures of his ancestral house in Peshali recently posted on Twitter by a journalist. On this, Dilip Kumar has thanked, as well as requested to share more photos.

Dilip Kumar became emotional after seeing the picture

Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hasan posted some pictures of Dilip Kumar’s nearly 100-year-old ancestral home on Twitter. Dilip Kumar thanked him for retweeting these photos. Also it is written to all of you in Peshawar to share pictures of my ancestral house (if you clicked) and tag it with #DilipKumar.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral mansion is next door

People from Pakistan are also posting pictures on Dilip Kumar’s request. According to reports, Dilip Kumar has spent the first few years of the partition in this house. The house is in the Kissa Khwani market in Peshawar. It is said that Raj Kapoor also has a ancestral mansion next to it.

Both havelis are national heritage

The ancestral residence of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor is in a dilapidated condition. Fearing to demolish them, the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has decided to buy the ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is also the home of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government here has declared both these havelis as national heritage.