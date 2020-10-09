Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu will not celebrate their wedding anniversary this year. Saira herself has given this information through social media. Saira tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account, October 11 has always been the most beautiful day of my life. On this day, Dilip Kumar Sahab married me and fulfilled my dream. Everyone knows that we have lost two brothers Ehsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. ‘

Message from Saira Banu Khan:

He tweeted another, ‘Kovid has lost many lives since 19’. We request our friends and family to pray for each other. May God protect us all. ‘

Please tell that both Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were found to be Corona positive, after which he was admitted to the hospital where he died.

After the demise of both the brothers, Saira had told in an interview that he had not informed Dilip Kumar about this. Saira Banu had said, ‘Dilip sahib has not been told that Aslam Bhai and Ehsaan Bhai are no more. We keep them from all kinds of disturbing news. When Amitabh Bachchan was infected with COVID-19 and admitted to Nanavati Hospital, we still did not inform him. He likes Amitabh very much.

Earlier Dilip Kumar shared some photos of his ancestral home in Pakistan. Along with this, he also made an appeal to his Pakistani fans. He wrote while sharing the photos- ‘Thank you for sharing this. I request everyone to take pictures of my ancestral home and send it to me. Tag me if you clicked photos. ‘