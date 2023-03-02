Giorgio was hospitalized in a nursing home after the attack of his daughter Diletta Miatello. Unfortunately, his condition has worsened

Giorgio didn’t make it, the elderly father of Diletta Miatello, died forever on February 28, while in a nursing home. He had been transferred to the facility after his discharge from the hospital.

The 89-year-old was the only witness of the crime of his wife Maria Angela Sarto, who died at the hands of her daughter Diletta Miatello. The facts date back to last December 27, when the former traffic warden attacked her mother on the upper floor of the family home, breaking her life forever and then, she attacked her father, who was on the floor inferior. Thinking perhaps that he too had taken his life, she took a shower and is ran away.

It was the sister who found out what happened after one maid call. The latter, that same morning, went to the family home to start her work, but Diletta sent her away, telling her that her parents were resting.

Worried by those words, the sister tried to contact the two elderly parents, but receiving no response, she went to their home. When she opened the door, she found herself standing there shocking scene.

He immediately pointed the finger at the former traffic warden, who was tracked down by the police thanks to the cameras in the area, which filmed the journey of her car. She was refugee in a hotel.

The 89-year-old was the only witness to the crime committed by Diletta Miatello

Giorgio Miatello was the only witness to the crime. Arrived at the hospital in critical condition, he was treated and then transferred to a rest home. Doctors believed he was on the mend. However, the conditions of him are suddenly aggravateduntil his death on 28 February.

The investigators have ordered the autopsy. The findings will establish the cause of the 89-year-old’s death. Diletta Miatello’s position could get worse. If the man’s death is determined to be related to the assault, the felony and attempted felony charge will become a misdemeanor charge. double crime.