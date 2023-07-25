It is almost time for Diletta Leotta to become a mother for the first time: the journalist reveals the possible choices for the name to Grazia

Interviewed by the weekly Gracethe beautiful Diletta Leotta she went back to talking about the pregnancy, now winding down. In the chat she also revealed some indiscretions about the name of her that she will want to give to her first child.

Credit: dilettaleotta – Instagram

For months the gossip and entertainment newspapers have been talking about practically nothing else. Diletta Leotta, the very blonde and beautiful correspondent of Dazn and model is pregnant for the first time and can’t wait to hug her girl.

Diletta’s life changed months ago when she met for the first time Loris Karius and she immediately fell in love with him, forming one of the most beautiful couples in show business with him.

On Christmas night, then, the beautiful discovery. Unexpected, but extraordinary. TO very true Diletta said:

The pregnancy was a shock, it wasn’t foreseen. It was Christmas Eve and I was at my house in Catania. I did a test while I was with him (Loris Karius ed) on the phone. I couldn’t even speak. He was delighted, I was speechless for a whole day. I knew immediately that my life was changing.

Credit: dilettaleotta – Instagram

Leotta and Loris are experiencing an anomalous relationship in a certain sense, but no less important or beautiful. In fact, the two they don’t live together.

She works at Milanwhile he is registered with the New CastleEngland and team commitments do not allow them to live together.

This though it doesn’t scare them and are ready to enjoy every moment when possible.

The name that Diletta Leotta will give to her daughter

Interviewed by the weekly GraceDiletta Leotta also spoke about the first name that he would like to give to his daughter.

He’d originally thought about calling her Ophelia like her mom, thinking of making her a nice surprise. Instead, she told about her, her mom did not react as she thought and did advised to make another choicebecause the name linked to a tragedy by Shakespeare is not so beautiful for a girl.

The alternatives he thought of are Rose And Prettybut nothing has been decided yet, for a choice that apparently will only be made in the delivery room, when the new mother will look her baby in the eye for the first time.