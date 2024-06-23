For about a day we have been talking about nothing other than the glittering wedding of Diletta Leotta And Loris Karius. The two got married yesterday, Saturday 22 June, in Vulcano, one of the splendid Aeolian islands, off the coast of Messina in Sicily. Diletta Leotta and her partner reached the conclusion of this splendid event, thus realizing their dream of love less than a year after the birth of their first daughter, Aria.

The marriage proposal had already arrived last summer. The two had chosen to keep the news secret for a while just so as not to take away too much attention from thearrival of the little girl. A few months later, finally, Diletta Leotta and Karius shared the big announcement with their followers and friends, showing the presenter’s diamond ring.

They are now officially husband and wife. To celebrate their eternal love they organized an elegant event at the luxurious Therasia Resort. How many looks did the bride wear for the big day?

The wedding opened with a special welcome: everyone had a sort of personalized “welcome kit”. In the evening, a refined dinner was held white party in which the guests followed a dress code with white outfits, following the theme chosen by the bride and groom. Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius also respected the dress code, obviously: she wore two mini dresses, while he opted for an elegant suit in an oversized version. The following morning, the couple, after relaxing, returned to shine with elegance during the ceremony in the church of Grazie di Gelso.

The presenter has chosen Atelier Emé for all her dresses, including the lace mini dress for the hen party and the dresses for the wedding. Accompanied at the altar by her father Rosario, Diletta Leotta enchanted everyone with a splendid tailor-made dress. And therefore, she has a wide skirt with floral motifs, bustier and long lace sleeves. From the front, it was slightly high-necked, while for the back, it looked very low-cut.

A gem, the splendid one dedication of love on the long veil: “All I ever wanted” written at the end of the veil. Loris Karius, very happy, was able to read the dedication only when Diletta Leotta arrived at the altar. Even little Aria was present during the final kiss of the wedding ceremony.

In Vulcano, for the reception, Diletta Leotta changed her look. Same hairstyle, but her wedding dress was now without the veil and maxi skirt, leaving room for a mermaid lace dress with corset and bare back up to the neck. The second dress highlighted Diletta Leotta’s corset and slender figure among all the other guests, also elegant, by the pool.

The last one change of clothes it took place for the cutting of the three-tier cake before the fireworks. For this moment, Loris Karius wore an olive green tuxedo, while Diletta Leotta showed up in a transparent dress decorated with floral motifs. For the final part of the reception, the bride showed off a dress with a sweetheart neckline, perfect for a summer event, as well as in the very hot Sicily.