Beautiful, sporty, radiant. Since she’s pregnant, maybe she’s even more pregnant. Diletta Leottawhich today fulfills today 32 years old, has made sport his life. Not only is it his Work, but it is also a constant that is always present in his days, even on a practical level. In fact, Diletta never misses an opportunity to train and hasn’t stopped even now that, together with hers Loris Karius – goalkeeper of Newcastle – expecting a little girl. Let’s find out what the note’s favorite sports are DAZN presenter.