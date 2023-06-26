Diletta Leotta and Mamma Dilettante, Bobo Vieri officially puts an end to his career as a striker

Bobo Vieri guest of the Mamma Dilettante podcast (after the crackling episode with Alessia Marcuzzi), he says: «After having two daughters, I stopped. I’m 50 now, I no longer have the strength, if I had been 35 I would have had 4 or 5 children, but all girls. When I was in business I could never have kids because I was out of my mind, a good nut. I became a father in the moment of full maturity. At home the girls still call me Bobo Gol (she smiles; ed)».

Diletta Leotta and Mamma Dilettante, on the central role of the two daughters Bobo Vieri told a personal anecdote

«Last year, on the occasion of the World Cup, I went to Qatar with Fifa for ten days – explains Bobo Vieri – At the end of that experience I said to myself: never again in my life will I go away for three days without the girls. It was agony. Since then I have taken the girls everywhere. I even took them to Rome to watch the Coppa Italia final,” the former Inter striker told Mamma Dilettante. In the last episode of the podcast there were the revelations by Ilaria D’Amico (read here).

Diletta Leotta and Mamma Dilettante, Bobo Vieri and his existential turning point

«Having children is the greatest joy that life can give you. As soon as Stella was born I immediately picked her up and in that precise moment my life changed forever. There I understood the importance of being a dad. Before Stella was born I lived in Miami for six years, doing what I wanted. But since I’ve been a dad, I’ve been running everywhere in case of an emergency. I am a very present dad, super organised, apprehensive and with easy tears, but not jealous. Before becoming a father, if a child screamed and cried on an airplane, I went crazy, now in the same situation I am more forgiving and I ask myself: who knows if the child has a stomach ache».

Diletta Leotta and Mamma Dilettante, Bobo Vieri: unexpected new horizons have opened up with Costanza Caracciolo

“Our relationship grew with parenthood. When I became a dad I had only been with Costanza for three months (as happened to Diletta; ed). I had known her for at least ten years, even though everyone had other stories. After having challenged myself, I thought I’d be alone for life and instead with Costanza new unexpected horizons opened up» says Bobo Vieri to Diletta Leotta during the Mamma Dilettante podcast.

Diletta Leotta and Mamma Dilettante, Bobo Vieri and the change of habits

«I eat at 18.30 with the girls. People think I go out every night. I actually sleep with my daughters. I’m often exhausted, I get up very early in the morning, and by 8.30 pm I’m already in my pajamas, I turn on my iPad and as it turns on I’m already asleep. Once or twice a week, however, I go out to dinner with Costanza, above all to safeguard my life as a couple. When my daughters want to go to the disco I’ll be 80, I’ll be stone dead, but I’ll take them. And with my friends I will always be waiting for them at the exit».

Christian Vieri and Costanza Caracciolo at Mamma Dilettante with Diletta Leotta



