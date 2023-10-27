Diletta Leotta, dribbling at San Siro: what a show

Diletta Leotta is spoiling her fans. In fact, in recent days the Sicilian sports presenter has posted some unforgettable photos and videos in a sports version. From the San Siro ground (before Milan-Juventus) where she started dribbling alone and with headers worthy of… the best Giroud together with Andrea Stramaccioni (the former Inter coach is Diletta’s colleague on Dazn where he is a commentator). See the photos in the gallery

Diletta Leotta, weight training: super sensual lady Karius

Then a story of a few seconds, but intense that warms the hearts of her followers (almost 9 million by now for her): Loris Karius’ partner (goalkeeper for Newcastle, AC Milan’s opponent in the Champions League: 0-0 at San Siro, return on 13 December in England, could be decisive in view of qualifying for the round of 16) who trains in the gym lifting weights.

An ideal social applause to the muse of Serie A will certainly have arrived: both for the hard physical workbut also for the onesie which shows off all the beauty and sensuality of Diletta Leotta….



