“Come on Dani”. Thus recites the message that Diletta Leotta wanted to send through Instagram to her ex-boyfriend Daniele Scardina. The boxer underwent emergency head surgery after passing out after training and Dazn’s presenter learned the news while she was busy at the Stadium for Juventus-Turin.
Scardina’s conditions would have immediately appeared very serious and Leotta’s reaction was not long in coming. The two were in fact engaged for a long time, between 2019 and 2020.
February 28, 2023 (change February 28, 2023 | 23:38)
