Diletta Leotta never stops. Not even in pregnancydelivery expected in mid-August, the 16th, perhaps just the birthday of the Sicilian presenter). The showgirl has recently closed the Serie A championship which she tells about Dazn (last match Napoli-Sampdoria, cut out dress with super slit at Maradona, here the photos), is launching a podcast in these days which, from the first advances, it promises to be very successful and meanwhile continues his daily work – Monday to Friday every day at 12 – on Radio 105 in the program “105 takeaways“.

My colleague Daniele Battaglia in recent days he asked her how she is living these months, in particular, her most intimate sphere. “It depends on the size…”, said Diletta Leotta with her usual irony.

Then she added more seriously: “Obviously the belly!”. The queen of Italian football between TV and streaming then explained that from a psychological point of view the man could be held back: “The point of view of women is one thing, the point of view of men is another. In fact, it is not said that psychologically the man wants to do it. He could see the woman as a sort of display case that shouldn’t be touched at all”.

