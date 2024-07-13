Just over a couple of weeks after the fabulous ceremony of Diletta Leottashe and her husband are on their honeymoon. The wedding with Loris Karius was truly a wedding event, talked about and analyzed in great detail. The couple, accompanied by their daughter Aria, went to Forte dei Marmi for a wonderful vacation for three.

Now that several days have passed since the day of marriagethe presenter still has the smile and eyes full of emotion of that moment when she said “yes”. June 22 will remain an unforgettable date for Diletta Leotta, full of important memories.

The event, as we know well, took place in the Aeolian Islands, one of the most suggestive locations of the year. Among the guestsmany famous faces from the world of sports and entertainment, and names like Chiara Ferragni, Elisabetta Canalis and Elodie could not go unnoticed. During the day of wedding celebrations, Diletta Leotta, an exceptional bride, changed her dress four times.

For her wedding day, Diletta Leotta chose a brand much loved by many personalities from the world of television and entertainment: Atelier Emé. This brand has also been chosen by other brides recently, including Simona Ventura and Cecilia Rodriguez. Francesca Ferragni, Raissa Russi, Giorgia Palmas, Giulia Penna, Paola Turani and Carlotta Perego have also opted for the same brand.

For Diletta Leotta’s ceremony, as specified on Instagram thanks to the hashtag #adv, it is a real collaboration for advertising. The presenter received a fee to show off the dress. The dress she wore in the first part of the day, created just for her, in fact, bears her name. The haute couture piece is made entirely of rebrodé lace with complex floral geometries. The dress is also composed of three pieces: a bodice with a high neck and long sleeves, a structured corsage and a semi-transparent skirt. To complete the “set”, a six-meter long veil, in tulle, edged with lace details.

Diletta Leotta wore during the ceremony the complete dress with a long-sleeved bodice and a skirt with a train, only to then transform it into other dresses, since it was a sort of “three in one”. The three-piece is available on the official Atelier Emé website at the cost of 22.800 euros. For the party, later, the bride chose a dress with fringes and crystals more suited to a more lively moment.