Diletta Leotta, sensual flamengo. Lady Karius scores in La Liga

From Serie A to La Liga: Diletta Leotta flew to Spain this weekend. The muse of the Italian football championship scores this time – obviously always for Dazn – with the Andalusian derby between Seville and Betis. And while waiting for the match, on the eve of the night she indulged in a few dance moves: a sensual flamenco for the goalkeeper’s partner Loris Kariuas (at Newcastle). Ole.

Wanda Nara, a star waltz! Dancing with the Stars, Lady Icardi always second

In Italy, however, Wanda Nara, the splendid protagonist of Dancing with the Stars, continues to enchant everyone. On Saturday evening on Rai1, this time the Argentine showgirl drew applause to the rhythm of the waltz, paired with Pasquale la Rocca. The ranking rewards Mauro Icardi’s wife with a second place and many chances to win this edition of the dance show even if the couple on the run is the one made up of Paola Perego and Angelo Madonia with 63 points (with 30 to spare) ahead of Wanda Nara and Pasquale La Rocca (45 points) who share the virtual podium with Simona Ventura – Samuel Peron (also at 45). In the top 5 Antonio Caprarica and Maria Ermachkova (38 points), with Sara Croce and Luca Favilla in the wake (37 points).

Wanda Nara and the confession about Icardi: “Leukemia? He went crazy, he no longer slept”

Wanda Nara during Milly Carlucci’s program told how Mauro Icardi reacted when she was diagnosed with leukemia last summer: “Just before celebrating 10 years together, when they diagnosed me with the disease, I remember that I was in hospital, I got up at 4 in the morning and found Mauro (Icardi) with the phone to look for treatments around the world. He went crazy, he couldn’t sleep. There you understand when they tell you “for better or for worse, in sickness and in health”. Life brings you into situations where you see true love.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

