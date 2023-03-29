It seems that the presenter is waiting for a girl: here are all the details

Over the last few days the name of Diletta Leotta returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. After the news of her pregnancy was confirmed, the presenter and her partner are the most talked about characters from the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In the last few hours, new rumors have emerged regarding the sex of the expectant baby: let’s find out all the details about the journalist’s pregnancy.

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Diletta Leotta. In fact, a few days ago the DAZN journalist, together with her partner Loris Kariushave announced that they will soon become parents.

Over the last few hours the weekly ‘Chi’ has revealed some background on the pregnancy by Diletta Leotta. In detail, the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini has revealed that the journalist and presenter of DAZN and the goalkeeper of the New Castle are expecting a girl.

This is what was revealed by the weekly ‘Chi’ regarding the sex of the baby waiting for Diletta Leotta:

She is in the fourth month of pregnancy and according to friends she is expecting a baby girl.

At the moment, those directly involved have neither confirmed nor denied the gossip in circulation. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Diletta Leotta will reveal further details about the pregnancy.

Diletta Leotta and the love story with Loris Karius

Ever since she came out to her new love, Diletta Leotta is one of the most talked about characters ever. The first rumors about the love story with the New Castle goalkeeper date back to October 2022. After numerous rumors, the DAZN journalist confirmed the gossip via social media with these words: