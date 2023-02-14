Diletta Leotta pregnant with Karius? The photo that made the fans suspicious

Is Diletta Leotta pregnant? The most attentive fans focused on a detail in the latest video of the Dazn host posted on TikTok and re-shared on Instagram. The Serie A muse shows off the outfits sported at Sanremo 2022 (followed by Radio 105 where he presents the Take Away program with Daniele Battaglia every morning from Monday to Friday).

In the outfit with a long skirt and beige tones, someone ventured that Diletta would have a suspicious tummy. Is she expecting Loris Karius (Newcastle’s goalkeeper boyfriend) wondered the followers.

Diletta Leotta (Instagram dilettaleotta)



Conjectures about Diletta Leotta pregnant improbable, but in the meantime the gossip has started to run fast on the net. One thing is certain: the love story between the showgirls and Loris Karius is booming…

