Diletta Leotta pregnant: expecting a child with Karius

Diletta Leotta is pregnant. As anticipated by Affaritaliani.it in recent days the star of Dazn is expecting a child from Loris Karius, Newcastle goalkeeper. And now the news is official.

Diletta Leotta pregnant: “We explode with joy!”

“We have to tell you something…but do you already know? We explode with joy! Me and my belly”, wrote the Serie A muse from Dubai.

The showgirl and the footballer took a few days to relax in this weekend without national championships. In fact, Serie A and the Premier League are at a standstill (in addition to La Liga, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and all the various tournaments): a break for the Euro 2024 qualifiers (with Mancini’s Italy starting with a bad home knockout against England despite the ‘debut goal by Retegui, here the report cards of Affaritaliani.it with passes and fails).

So the couple took the opportunity to take a little vacation, seasoned with the sweet announcement awaited by all fans and followers: Diletta Leotta is expecting a child and Loris Karius will become a dad!

