Diletta Leotta pregnant and Loris Karius dad. Gossip

Diletta Leotta pregnant. According to indiscretions collected by Affaritaliani.it, only the announcement is now missingan official confirmation, from the muse of Serie A and Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius whose love story that began a few months ago is booming.

In the beginning had been a few photos with suspicious tummy, plumpness, looser blouses, then some rumors, whispers, gossip on the fact that the showgirl from Catania would have revealed that she was pregnant to some friends, colleagues, as well as to the family.

And now, as mentioned, there is only waiting for the happy news, it will be up to them to decide the ways and times: Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius mom and dad!

Diletta Leotta celebrates Catania’s promotion to Serie C

Meanwhile, Diletta Leotta is also celebrating from a football point of view. “Catania is in C guys, Catania is in C! Other than Camp Nou“. The presenter of Dazn is over the moon for the promotion of her beloved Catania and shares a video on Instagram in which she tells of her happiness for the results obtained by the rossazzurri on the field. “Forza Liotru”, writes the showgirl from Catania.





