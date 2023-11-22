Diletta Leotta heats up social media: shots in underwear at home

The Dazn sports presenter and partner of Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius (love relationship that led to the birth of little Aria on August 16th, the day of her 32nd birthday) posed for a series of shots wearing models of men’s underwear. She may be a man’s ‘clothing’, but the femininity and sensuality of Diletta Leotta emerge forcefully from these photos.

See the gallery to believe it.

Diletta Leotta, Aria… of Christmas

Meanwhile Diletta Leotta – fresh from being hosted on Canale 5 on Sunday afternoon by Silvia Toffaninwhere she became emotional during the interview (read here: Diletta Leotta in tears at Verissimo: those words about Elodie and…) – she is already ready to celebrate her first holidays as a mother. “Our first Christmas”, she wrote in a social post accompanying a video that sees her holding her daughter Aria in her arms in the house decorated with a tree, lights and decorations. «Wonderful woman and wonderful mother. You are beautiful », she reads among her comments. «What a darling Aria, she is as exciting as she looks at the lights».

Read also

Paige VanZant, from the MMA ring to OnlyFans queen: “I earn more”

Subscribe to the newsletter

