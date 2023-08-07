Diletta Leotta mother, the name of the daughter?

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius are about to become mum and dad. The countdown runs faster and faster and the moment of delivery is now very close (the showgirl in recent weeks had foreseen mid-August to coincide with her birthday which falls on the 16th). “I am very excited. I don’t know what to expect when a new life arrives,” the Serie A muse said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. The fans of the presenter and the goalkeeper at Newcastle are very curious: what will be the name of the girl? In recent months he revealed: «We met on Ofelia, which is my mother’s name. Rare, important, a nice, Shakespearean name. But my mom didn’t want to, she told me that it’s a disgrace for a daughter, that she’s suffered all her life. Too bad, I already had it tattooed on her wrist.’ So what will it be? “Before I choose her name, I want to look into her eyes,” she said.



Diletta Leotta and the return to Dazn with Serie A, the possible date

But even more than the name, Diletta Leotta’s fans wonder when they will see her again to tell Serie A on Dazn. The championship is upon us, in 15 days we start again with the first day, but obviously the sports presenter will not be there. “I hope to be back as soon as possible, but logically I will lose the first few days of the championship. I will have to enjoy Serie A sitting on the sofa, but I don’t know how much I will be able to stay calm”, her words during the interview.

The hope of Diletta’s ‘supporters’ is perhaps to find her again after the first stop in the championshiparound the fourth day when, among other things, it will be staged Inter Milan (Saturday 16 September at 6pm): what better stage than the Milan derby in the San Siro stadium for the return of Diletta Leotta?

Diletta Leotta on the next championship, national team and transfer market

On the next championship, in the meantime he explained: «The first days are always a bit of an adjustment, Napoli starts as champions and are still favourites, but I think this tournament will be a little different from the previous one. And I don’t dare to make starting grids, even if in truth I took it last year, because I said that Napoli would win». Meanwhile Roberto Mancini has become coordinator of all the national teams: «I like it and I think this model will work, because Roberto is a great coach as well as a nice person. And he’s not only good at explaining football, you know? He is also very good in padel. He’s the one who taught me how to play, long before the boom hit.” But he took away one of his fellow travelers, Barzagli (who was a commentator on Dazn). “Andrea is very good. I wish him all the best in this new adventure.” On the transfer market: «I still expect big market hits. Milan has already strengthened, Roma dreams of Morata, let’s see if Mourinho can convince him. Inter have to replace Dzeko and Onana, it’s not easy but there’s still time to find the right pieces and complete the team».



