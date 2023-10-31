Diletta Leotta, more explosive neckline than Thuram’s goal in Inter-Roma (and black boot…)

Diletta Leotta, the stunning photos: the Dazn sports presenter sent to San Siro for Inter-Roma (which saw Lukaku’s bitter return to San Siro and the Nerazzurri winning with goals from his Nerazzurri ‘heir’ Thuram), the Sicilian presenter scores with her look!

Diletta Leotta scores for Inter-Roma on Dazn

The football weekend goes to archive for Diletta Leottaafter following Inter-Romathe challenge that saw the return of Romelu Lukaku at San Siro as an opponent.

For Big Rom a bitter eveningwith the Nerazzurri public who contested him, he was canceled out by the vice they tightened around him Acerbi-Bastoni and his Roma defeated 1-0 with a goal from Marcus Thuram (the French striker who took his legacy alongside Lautaro Martinez and into the hearts of Inter fans).

Diletta Leotta, explosive neckline like… Thuram’s goal in Inter-Roma

The Sicilian sports presenter recounted the key match of the Serie A day (with Napoli-Milan, here are the report cards with all those passed and failed of an incredible challenge with twists and turns) on Dazn with a 10 cum laude look that doesn’t go unnoticed: burgundy outfit, black boot and intriguing neckline.

Diletta shines as brightly as Thuram’s goal that lights up the night at the Meazza. And the “wonderful, beautiful, perfect woman” are scattered among the fans’ comments between one like and another on her photos.

The Sicilian showgirl and partner of Loris Karius is in better shape than ever a few months after giving birth to little Aria (born in mid-August): look at the photos of Diletta Leotta at San Siro (and beyond) in the gallery.

