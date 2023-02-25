Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, “Mission Wembley” with Dazn

Diletta Leotta renamed it “Mission Wembley”. In fact, Dazn will tell about the final of the Carabao Cup (the English League Cup) which will see the Newcastle of boyfriend Loris Karius against Manchester United.

A special match for Diletta (who in a social video listed the 5 reasons why the game is worth following) and even more for the German goalkeeper who will start for the first time this season. Until now he hadn’t set foot on the pitch and now he could suddenly find himself lifting a trophy as a protagonist.

Diletta Leotta will create various special contents in view of the Newcastle-Manchester United final and will have the opportunity to be close to her boyfriend in a very important game for his career.

Meanwhile, Diletta Leotta has given her fans a very beautiful photo: short purple dress, black jacket, black stockings and high heels.

The photo of the presenter and showgirl was unanimously liked by her 8.6 million followers between likes and comments of love towards her….

Diletta Leotta, short dress and high heels. The picture









