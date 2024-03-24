Diletta Leotta, marriage and Karius in Serie A? “If it got closer to Milan..”

“My passion for padel? It's a wonderful sport”, says Diletta Leotta to Affaritaliani.it. In recent days, the showgirl was the protagonist at the Padel Palace in Milan (in the Precotto area), which saw the inauguration of Alessandro Borghese's bistro ABKS Break Time. Some time ago you told us that you wanted to take lessons: “But then… I got pregnant and so I put it off (she says smiling, ed), my time is short but sometimes I go to play when I have a free weekend”

Diletta and football: the muse of Serie A on Dazn talks about the season finale of the Italian championship with a jump to La Liga where in April the Real Madrid-Barcelona show will be experienced in a Santiago Bernabeu which promises to be all colored white: “It will be a lot of fun also because Inter have the chance to win the Scudetto in a 'unique' way during the derby with Milan (on Monday 22 April, the Nerazzurri will have to emerge from the derby with a 16 point advantage, currently they have 14, ed). And by the way the day before I will be at Classic with Real Madrid having the chance to win the title (8 points ahead of the Madrid team over the Blaugrana with only nine matches to go, ed.). It will be wonderful to tell this evocative finale of Serie A and La Liga on Dazn”

The player who impressed you the most this year in Serie A… “Lautaro Martinez a lot, despite the bad evening he had in the Champions League (with the missed penalty in the round of 16 match against Atletico Madrid), but that doesn't take away from the fantastic season he had. He has become a mature player, a reference , the captain of an Inter team that deserves the Scudetto”

Diletta Leotta and her wedding with Karius: in June in Sicily. Date and location top secret. Then the football season will resume in August. You recently said that you would like to have Loris in Serie A... “Do you know that… I knew you would ask me this question? I don't know why, but I sensed that it might come…”, jokes the Dazn presenter. But if you could make a wish, which team would you like to see him in? “I live in Milan, so close to here in terms of comfort… But I wish him the best in his career and he will certainly know how to choose the best place.” He is currently at Newcastle (contract expiring in June 2024), would it be okay if he stays in the Premier League? “Sure. It's fine there too. But I'd be happy if he came closer”

The role of the goalkeeper is delicate. What impression does Karius have of Italian goalkeepers? “He knows many of them and he has even played with some. It's a particular role because you have to give everything and if you make mistakes it's not easy to recover. He has a very positive idea of ​​the level of goalkeeping in Italy, he's very enthusiastic about Serie A. Among the other is a league he doesn't know, I always tell him that the players who come to our country then fall in love with Italy. And they often stay there. So in my opinion, if he were to come here one day he would also fall in love with Serie A …”

Padel, Dazn, Radio 105 every day from Monday to Friday ('Take Away' 12-1pm with Daniele Battaglia)… and what else should we expect from your 2024? “Now the third edition of Mamma Dilettante is out, my podcast which I am very happy with and which is having great success. There are many mothers who find themselves in what we tell, in the experiences we share with them and their fathers. It will be the next thing beautiful that you will see and available on all platforms”

And then… Watch the Affaritaliani.it video interview with Diletta Leotta

Read also