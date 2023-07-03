Diletta Leotta, Claudio Marchisio to Mamma Dilettante spoke about his relationship with his footballer son

«Davide, my first son, now in his adolescence, is a promising footballer as a midfielder. He already experiences important tensions. He knows he has his eyes on him, he feels the weight of his last name. When he plays he wants me to be there, but he doesn’t want me to show. Sometimes, in order not to attract attention in the stands, I hide in some hidden corner, or I mingle among the fans of the opposing team. Today I can say that I’m happier when Davide scores than when I scored. I feel a stronger and more fulfilling emotion. Leonardo, my second son, on the other hand, is a real Juventus ultra».

Diletta Leotta, Claudio Marchisio at Mamma Dilettante recalls the worries about his wife’s first pregnancy and that liberating scream

«During Davide’s pregnancy we had a good scare. The amniocentesis test had highlighted the risk that he had Down syndrome. The day in which all the necessary checks were made, I locked myself in the bathroom. A few minutes before the start of training I received the longed-for message with the words: “Everything is ok, everything is fine”. I’m someone who knows how to handle tension, who keeps everything inside, but that time I ran towards the infirmary shouting: “It’s ok, it’s all right” to my teammates. Some didn’t even know anything about the story. At only 23 I would not have been ready to face that delicate situation».

Diletta Leotta, Claudio Marchisio at Mamma Dilettante talks about the relationship with his wife

«Roberta and I met at the age of 19-20, we got married at 22, Davide arrived at 23, Leonardo arrived at 26. We just celebrated our 15th year of marriage. Being the center of attention from a young age made me grow up quickly. Not only as a footballer, but also as a man. Since I was a boy I’ve had so many eyes on me, I’ve had to face a thousand expectations and pressures. And this also affected the couple’s relationship.

