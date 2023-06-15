Among the guests there will be Alessia Marcuzzi, Elisabetta Canalis, Ilaria d’Amico, Bobo Vieri and Claudio Marchisio

Diletta Leotta she will soon become a mother for the first time and like any future new parent she is already dealing with anxieties and worries. In anticipation of the happy event, scheduled for August, the DAZN presenter has decided to seek advice from some mums and dads from the entertainment world in an ironic and light-hearted talk that will debut on June 19 on YouTube and on the main podcast distribution platforms.

Amateur Momthis is the title of the vodcast and podcast in 10 episodes produced by Dopcast, which will see the famous face of Italian and international football deal with many guests who will help her face her natural fears and the many doubts related to motherhood, dispensing advice and suggestions.

The many guests of Diletta Leotta — The first episode of Mamma Dilettante will see the participation of Alessia Marcuzzi, ready to tell Diletta Leotta and the viewers of the podcast and vodcast the secret of the success of her super-extended family. During the 10 episodes, out every Monday and Thursday, the future mother will chat and discuss with Elisabetta Canalis and Martina Colombari, but also with Vanessa Incontrada and with Ilaria D’Amico. See also Inter are looking for partners, but Zhang is ready to sell for one billion and 200 million

Diletta Leotta’s sports guests — Diletta Leotta’s guests do not end there. The 31-year-old from Catania will also compete with the soccer player Alice Pignagnoli, in her second pregnancy, and with the couple made up of Constance Caracciolo and Christian Vieri. Also Claudio Marchisio and the wife Roberta Sinopoli they will join the DAZN presenter to talk about their two children and they will do the same Charles and Chris De Floriothe so-called “fathers by choice” who successfully document everyday life on Instagram with their irrepressible twins.

The special episode with Michelle Hunziker — An installment of Amateur Mom will also see the participation of the future father Loris Karius, Diletta’s partner, who for the first time will tell his point of view on the baby on the way, and during the podcast there will also be space for a special audio episode with Michelle Hunziker in which the TV presenter talks about herself with an open heart in an all-female chat. See also Viviano: “Stankovic has the X Factor to save Doria. I had a good time in Bologna, Motta is a fighter like Deki but this time I'm cheering on Sampdoria "

Where to follow Amateur Mom — Amateur Mom will be available every Monday and Thursday from 19 June on YouTube and on the main podcast distribution platforms, from Spotify to Amazon Music, via Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.