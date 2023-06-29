Diletta Leotta, ring on her finger: marriage to Loris Karius after giving birth?

Diletta Leotta is radiant. A beautiful moment in the life of the showgirl. At work, things are going splendidly (Serie A football on Dazn, Radio 105, now the Mamma Dilettante podcast with lady Vieri Costanza Caracciolo who warned her about the baby blues in the last episode) and in private life even better. In addition to the pregnancy expected in mid-August, now on the finger of the Sicilian presenter a diamond ring.

Everyone thought it was obviously a gift from Loris Karius, her partner. And the question therefore arises spontaneously: after the birth of their child, will they get married?

Wedding in sight for Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius? Nothing leaks from the couple, but the clues suggest that the German goalkeeper of Newcastle has taken the plunge to bring her to the altar.

Diletta Leotta: “Molested by the physical education teacher. She said something like ‘Can you make me dip the biscuit?'”

Diletta Leottainterviewed by the weekly Grazia, said she had suffered sexual harassment from a teacher when she was still at school: “The gym teacher slapped my butt, and said something like, ‘Can you dip my cookie?'” The sports presenter revealed that she had often suffered unsolicited and intrusive compliments: “Sometimes I felt the embarrassment of feeling all eyes on me, annoying, slimy looks, or vulgar chants at the stadium, which fortunately have now ceased”.

