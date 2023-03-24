“We have to tell you something… but do you already know? We explode with joy! Me and my belly”. Diletta Leotta is pregnant and she chooses Instagram and a romantic video to announce that she is pregnant. The face of Dazn has in fact published a clip of her which portrays her in the company of her partner, the German footballer Loris Karius goalkeeper of Newcastle, who embraces her while she is moved. “Soon we’ll be three! (Soon we’ll be three!)”, writes Diletta Leotta again. Many comments and likes to the post, including those of the former footballer Ciro Ferrara, the actress Chiara Francini, the former Miss Italy Eleonora Pedron, the showgirl Laura Barriales.