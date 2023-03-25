Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius have announced that they are expecting a child through a video that has gone viral on social media. The two have been engaged for a few months, and after the rumors in the last period had become more insistent, they confirmed and shared their joy of becoming parents with the fans. The presenter of Dazn and the Newcastle footballer have been together since last October.

“We have to tell you something…but do you already know? Let’s explode with joy! Us and my belly ”, wrote Diletta Leotta, while she showed herself on video in tears of happiness. The tam tam on social media and the photos of a suspicious tummy had been going on for weeks. A moment of great joy which, however, was partly ruined by the inevitable haters.

In particular, some users have criticized the fact that the two have known each other for a few months, and therefore it would be soon to have a child together. “You didn’t waste time,” someone pointed out. “I don’t understand… you’ve only known each other for five months how can you already have children?” wrote another. Vitriolic comments, therefore, even if it must be emphasized that the majority of users responded with joy and wished the couple best wishes. “It will be the most beautiful adventure of your life”, wrote for example Melissa Satta.