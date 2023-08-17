Diletta Leotta and her daughter will have a birthday on the same day. Today, August 16, the presenter gave birth to little Aria – this is her name chosen by her parents – and then announced her firstborn on her Instagram together with her partner Loris Karius, a former Liverpool German goalkeeper today at Newcastle United. In the photographs posted on social networks, the footballer can be seen with a cake in his hand (complete with a candle) intent on kissing the new mother on the forehead, who in turn holds the newborn in her arms. The baby was born at 8.47 in the morning, the announcement came just before 21.