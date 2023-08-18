DAZN presenter criticized after the birth of her daughter Aria: what happened

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Diletta Leotta. On Wednesday 16 July at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, at 08:47, the DAZN presenter gave birth to her first-born Aria. After the birth of the baby, the new parents were invaded by many criticisms. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On Wednesday 16 August, Diletta Leotta celebrated her 32nd birthday in the best possible way. In fact, the presenter gave birth to her first child Air, born at 08:47 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. An immense joy that mum and dad who couldn’t wait to meet their firstborn.

Diletta Leotta herself announced the birth of Aria with a post shared on her Instagram page. The presenter has posted an image of her that portrays her with her partner Loris Karius and to the little one, to whom he dedicated a moving message:

Today I am reborn with you. Welcome Aria. You are the best gift we could ever receive.

After the announcement of Aria’s birth, there were many who asked for the conductor of DAZN and its partner at the center of a great deal of criticism. In detail, Diletta Leotta has been criticized especially with regard to the choice of first name of his eldest daughter. These were some of the words of web users:

Couldn’t you have chosen better?

But what name is it?

Heartiest congratulations, but I hope he also has a middle name or he will curse his mother between now and his first year of university.

At the moment Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius they have decided to remain silent and not to respond to the criticism leveled against them. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the new parents will expose themselves regarding the controversies in which they have been involved.