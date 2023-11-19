Diletta Leotta, the background on the name of her daughter Aria Rose

Beautiful period in the life of Diletta Leotta. The muse of Serie A tells Verissimo. “I’m super happy, it’s an incredible moment. It’s difficult to describe all the emotions you feel”, the words of the 32-year-old sports presenter. He revealed a background story about the little girl’s name. Newcastle teammate and goalkeeper Loris Karius “she wanted to call her Rose and so we gave her a double name: her name is Aria Rose. My father is called Rosario and he told me: “Perfect, you named her after me”.

Diletta Leotta on Loris Karius: “Overwhelming love that changed my life”

“I am grateful to Loris who gave me the chance to make this dream come true – explains Diletta Leotta in the Canale 5 program hosted by Silvia Toffanin – There was an overwhelming love between us, which changed my life. There are many loves that we experience in life, he is the last one, the right one that arrives at the right time and doesn’t even give you time to think too much because you know that that is the right path”. Diletta also confessed that the goalkeeper of Newcastle is a father who is present despite the distance and who “Aria looks just like him, same blue eyes and sweet smile. He’s a wonderful dad.”

Diletta Leotta is moved by her mother Ofelia and her “sister” Elodie

During the interview with Verissimo, Diletta Leotta was moved by the video messages from her mother Ofelia and her singer and friend Elodie. On the first, the Dazn presenter who is “a wonderful woman, I want to be like her”. Andrea Iannone’s girlfriend, on the other hand, was defined as a second sister: “Living far from my family, friends are the sisters you choose. Elodie is one of those, she was close to me throughout the pregnancy, she is a wonderful aunt. I never feel alone, I always know I have a friend, a sister. Whatever time you call, she supports you.”

