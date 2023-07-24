Diletta Leotta Barbie version, selfie with Loris Karius “Ken”

“My Ken is better than yours”, writes Diletta Leotta. A funny post: selfie in the pool with her boyfriend Loris Karius while the Dazn presenter wears a Barbie costume.

In recent days Loris Karius had been a guest of his Beloved in the podcast Mamma Dilettante. The goalkeeper who played in the Premier League for Newcastle last season also confessed: «You were happy that day when we discovered it was a girl. Instead, I said: ‘No, I wanted a boy'”.

Loris Karius speaking of the arrival of the birth of the child (the birth of Diletta Leotta should be around mid-August) had said: “You can’t be fully prepared for this, there will be a lot of chaos I think, but I’m positive and maybe I haven’t realized well yet. Things will change, the way you see things, your priorities will be different. I think it’s a partnership and we have to work together and we shouldn’t leave all the work to one person. We’ll see, but we’ll have to work together.” Loris Karius then added: «I will be a ‘super cool’ father. And on the first meeting with Diletta Leotta in Paris he revealed… Read here

Sports and gossip

Federica Pellegrini pregnant? Is the Divine expecting a baby? The social clue

Subscribe to the newsletter

