A summer as an amateur mom, as she called her podcast. A daughter on the way in about ten days, curiosity about a life that she is starting and hers that will somehow change: Diletta Leotta has had a season full of novelties. Little worldliness, the photos of the thirtieth birthday of partner Loris Karius, goalkeeper of Newcastle, were published much later. Diletta has gained ten kilos in recent months, but she will not struggle to find her physical shape again. And while she is waiting for the birth, she is resting in Sicily with her family, then she will return to Milan. She will begin to discover her new role, suffering a bit on the couch during the first few games of the season. But she won’t stay away from the fields and the screen for long, and Dazn is already waiting for it.