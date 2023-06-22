Diletta Leotta and Ilaria D’Amico: Lady Karius and Buffon score in Mamma Dilettante

Diletta Leotta launches the second installment of his hit podcast, Amateur Mom. And if the first episode with Alessia Marcuzzi it was crackling (with revelations about sex toys), the encore is no different. Ilaria D’Amico has arrived in the studios of the queen of Dazn and Serie A. Two fellow goalkeepers in comparison: Diletta Leotta is expecting a baby girl from Loris Karius (ex Newcastle and with the Inter-Milan dream for next season), while as known, Ilaria D’Amico has been linked for years to perhaps the greatest in the role in the world, Gigi Buffon. Let’s see what came out.

Diletta Leotta, Ilaria D’Amico and “the milky whipped on live TV”. The story in Amateur Mom

Ilaria D’Amico tells Diletta Leotta an anecdote of when live on Sky and something unexpected happened, the milky whipped: “There was an event that made me realize I was in an absurd phase: I had a green silk dress, with me were my usual travel companions, Luca Vialli, Paolo Rossi, Massimo Mauro, Mario Sconcerti, Anna Billò , who were doing the broadcast with me. At a certain point I see Luca signaling me, his eyes widening: I had a milky whirlwind on the air! So I took my folder, I put it there and I finished those twenty minutes that were missing live. From there I finished the World Cup with only black clothes”. Hence the iconic little black dress by Ilaria D’Amico.

Diletta Leotta, Ilaria D’Amico and sex during pregnancy

On whether or not to do sex during pregnancy, Ilaria D’Amico has no doubts and tells Diletta Leotta: “Of course! But what are we talking about? Respect your body and your sensations for that too, but I don’t understand why we talk about this thing! If you like, there’s no problem and no one will tell me “He’s never weighed on this thing. It also helps to give birth! There’s nothing that makes me say no. It’s a huge yes for me, according to what mom feels”.

Diletta Leotta and Ilaria D’Amico, the second episode of the Mamma Dilettante podcast (Instagram dilettaleotta)



