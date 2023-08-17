Diletta Leotta has become a mother: this is the name of the little girl born on her birthday

Diletta Leotta became a mother on her thirty-second birthday. At 8.47 today 16 August she was born Airthe first daughter of the DAZN presenter and the footballer Loris Karius. The parents themselves gave the news with a social media posts, where they shared the first shots with the little girl. “Today I am reborn with you – wrote Leotta on her social networks – Welcome Aria. You are the most beautiful gift we could receive”. The baby’s name was revealed only after her birth, when her mother was able to have her in her arms. It was Leotta who told La Gazzetta dello Sport a few weeks ago about her decision on her when she would have decided definitively. “Her name? I want to look into her eyes first. I’ve decided to do it this way. To follow my instincts.”





