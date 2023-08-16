Diletta Leotta has become a mother. This morning, Wednesday 16 August, at 8.47 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, little Aria was born.

Next to the TV presenter partner Loris Karius, Newcastle’s German goalkeeper.

The announcement arrived on the couple’s social networks with the first threesome shots that immortalize the joy of the new family: “Today I’m reborn with you. Welcome Aria. You are the best gift we could ever receive” the words accompanying the photos.

A birth that took place on Diletta Leotta’s 32nd birthday, also born on 16 August.