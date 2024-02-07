Sanremo 2024, Diletta Leotta and Annalisa enchant the public. Spectacular look

Annalisa left everyone breathless on the Ariston stage: the champion of Italian song sang “Sincerely”, a performance rewarded with the podium of the evening (behind Angelina Mango and Loredana Bertè) with the aim of winning Sanremo 2024 on Saturday night. His too was breathtaking look in miniskirt and garter belt (here are photos of her and Angelina Mango).

But Diletta Leotta is also there to enchant the Festival audiencewho is following the singing event for RadioMediaset (every morning he is on air with 105 Take Away together with Daniele Battaglia).

The muse of Serie A passes by the Scala del Calcio (Stadio Giuseppe Mezza di San Siro) with Inter-Juventus Sunday evening – the Italian derby which she followed as always for Dazn – at Sanremo 2024. The location changes, but Diletta Leotta's looks are always fabulous. Look at the photos in the gallery.