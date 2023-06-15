Diletta Leotta, from the size of her pregnancy sex to the rumors about Karius at Inter (Instagram dilettaleotta)

Diletta Leotta show, sex in pregnancy and the future of Karius

Diletta Leotta at the center of the social and web spotlight these days. Waiting for the birth scheduled for August, and the breeding season is over Serie A on Dazn (with Naples-Sampdoriawhere she amazed fans with her dress code: cut out dress and super slit from 10 and praise), the presenter and showgirl in these days has been talked about for two themes. Let’s see which ones.

Diletta Leotta and pregnancy sex: “It depends on the size … of the belly”

One is sex-related in pregnancy. Pressed on the theme Diletta Leotta during the live broadcast on Radio 105 with Daniele Battaglia he said: “It is said that sometimes because you have crazy hormones you really don’t feel like it, but there are those who instead have a lot of it”.

“Some doctors say that towards the end it is also a positive thing, that it helps”, underlined the correspondent of Dazn. Daniele Battaglia at that point asked maliciously: “Are we talking about recommended positions?“,

“In my opinion it also depends on the size“, Diletta Leotta’s answer. “But about what!?”, the 105 colleague immediately asked him. And she was ready: “About the belly. Belly size matters.” Applause. But the Sicilian presenter also wanted to underline: “The point of view of women is one thing and that of the man, therefore of the father, is another. Because it is said that psychologically the man does not want to do it even if the woman is taken well by the situation”

Diletta Leotta and the proposal: Karius to Inter. The indiscretion of the transfer market

The second theme is a transfer market gossip linked to Loris Karius (Newcastle goalkeeper this year). “Diletta Leotta would dream of a transfer to Italy for her partner”, wrote Dagospia.

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius in the Radio 105 studios (Instagram dilettaleotta)



And again: “A wish that Dazn’s face would have expressed not only to his Loris but also to friends and colleagues, so much so that “propose it”, so to speak, to Inter. An idea which, however, would not have warmed the hearts of the Nerazzurri managers. Will Diletta “procurator” now focus on Milan or Monza?“.

