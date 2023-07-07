Diletta Leotta, the full moon and the explosive décolleté

“Full Moon”. Full moon nights and Diletta Leotta he takes advantage of it for a shot that captures the beauty of the satellite in the sky of Milan. The Catania showgirl is pregnant (the little girl who will make her Mom… Amateur – what a success his podcast and the new episode with Martina Colombari – And Loris Karius dad should be born in mid-August) is radiant and beautiful more than ever.

Her explosive cleavage conquers fans. “Has anyone seen the moon?”is the amused comment of a follower of the queen of Italian football (her return to tell Serie A on Dazn should be expected around the third or fourth day of the next Serie A).

Diletta Leotta and… “the new Diletta” Maria Arreghini

Meanwhile, in these hours, there is a lot of talk on the web about Maria Arreghinidefined by many as the “new Diletta Leotta” and that some foreign media have elected “world’s sexiest journalist”

