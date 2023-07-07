Diletta Leotta and Maria Arreghini (Instagram dilettaleotta and meriarreghini)
Diletta Leotta, the full moon and the explosive décolleté
“Full Moon”. Full moon nights and Diletta Leotta he takes advantage of it for a shot that captures the beauty of the satellite in the sky of Milan. The Catania showgirl is pregnant (the little girl who will make her Mom… Amateur – what a success his podcast and the new episode with Martina Colombari – And Loris Karius dad should be born in mid-August) is radiant and beautiful more than ever.
Her explosive cleavage conquers fans. “Has anyone seen the moon?”is the amused comment of a follower of the queen of Italian football (her return to tell Serie A on Dazn should be expected around the third or fourth day of the next Serie A).
Diletta Leotta and… “the new Diletta” Maria Arreghini
Meanwhile, in these hours, there is a lot of talk on the web about Maria Arreghinidefined by many as the “new Diletta Leotta” and that some foreign media have elected “world’s sexiest journalist”
(Instagram meriarreghini)
